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Rams vs Cardinals: How to watch on TV, stream, or listen on radio
By Venie Randy Soares,13 days ago
Week 10 has the 5-4 Los Angeles Rams taking the short hop over the state line for a Sunday November 15 meeting with the 3-6 Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 1:05 p.m. PST. L.A. looks to avenge a humiliating Week 6 18-16 defeat to the Cards. In that tilt, Arizona used a balanced run/pass attack to control the game flow, to the tune of a 35-25 minute advantage in time of possession.