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Browns Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old Amid Comeback Attempt
By Sean Deveney,13 days ago
Back in May, during the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp after the NFL draft, the team was impressed with with a veteran who was in Berea on a tryout basis–Markees Watts, who had played three years with the Buccaneers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte. Watts signed on for a training camp deal, and for a team that was badly in need of depth at edge rusher, he had a reasonable shot at the roster. Watts had played 27 games for the Buccaneers, recording 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in primarily a depth and special-teams role.