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Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Speaks out on Playing Patriots in Germany
By Dave Holcomb,13 days ago
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will play in the first international game of his NFL career this weekend. The wideout couldn’t have picked a better location. St. Brown’s mother, Miriam, was born in Leverkusen, Germany, which is about a five-hour train ride from Munich. That’s where the Lions will play the third international game in the franchise’s history Sunday.