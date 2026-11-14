undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Jersey Regulators Approve Battery Storage and Virtual Power Plant Programs Statewide
By Javier Reyes,13 days ago
New Jersey regulators voted unanimously Thursday to launch an interim virtual power plant program and the next phase of the state's energy storage initiative, opening the door for residents and businesses to get paid for sharing batteries, smart devices and solar power with the electric grid. The programs target a 3% reduction in peak energy use at each of the state's four regulated utilities, part of a broader push to ease the strain that drives up electricity costs during the hottest and coldest hours of the year.