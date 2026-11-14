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Bordentown Unveils Railroad Heritage Park With Silver Spike Ceremony Saturday
By Lizzy Nguyen,13 days ago
Bordentown is throwing open the gates on its new Camden & Amboy Railroad Heritage Park this Saturday, November 14, with a silver spike ceremony running from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bordentown Light Rail parking lot at the end of Park Street. The event will spotlight the city's deep railroad roots and the Camden & Amboy Railroad's outsized role in shaping New Jersey's early transportation network.
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