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2026 News-Herald boys golf all-stars
By From staff,13 days ago
The debate for 2026 News-Herald boys golfer of the year, amid all-stars that are based entirely on postseason performance, couldn’t have been much closer. Chege and West Geauga’s Dylan Phillips carded the same score at state. Also at district. They were both sectional medalists, too. So it had to come down to sectional score, with which Chege was four strokes better than Phillips. He was sixth at the Division I state tournament with a two-day total of 147 and fifth in D-I district competition with a 73. Chege carded a 69 in sectional play. He is the second US golfer since 2009 to take the top N-H honor and the 58th US athlete in any sport since a one-MVP format was introduced in the fall of 2000.