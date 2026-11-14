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Trump has pitted neighbor against neighbor
By Letters to the Editor,13 days ago
If you are like me, before 2016, you had your favorite in a political election and maybe your neighbor had theirs, and for decades neither one of you was sure where the other one stood politically. I am old enough to remember the Watergate hearings and Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew. Then Jerry Ford became the VP after Spiro resigned in disgrace. The hearings went on and on one summer, and finally, Richard Nixon did the right thing and resigned. I really grew to like Jerry Ford, an honest and good man.