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Asian Art Museum provides interactive lectures for art enthusiasts
By Madeleine Kondo,12 days ago
The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco hosts free weekly online Takeout Tuesdays discussions in which docents teach participants about the history of selected artworks. In these presentations, docents give a lecture on a specific collection. Then, at the end of the meeting, listeners may ask questions about the artworks. Viewers in remote areas can access these talks from the museum through its online offerings, as each meeting is held on Zoom.
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