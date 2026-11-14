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Sabres at Stars | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines
By Justin Alpert,13 days ago
DALLAS – The Buffalo Sabres take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST at American Airlines Center. Buffalo (8-7-4) is currently searching for a middle ground between all-out offensive pressure and defensive responsibility. It had the former in Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay, but it opened rush opportunities for the Lightning’s dangerous forwards and resulted in an 8-3 loss.