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Asia Society's Lizzi C. Lee on big tech restrictions after Nvidia espionage claims
By Scott Simon,13 days ago
NPR's Scott Simon asks Lizzi C. Lee of the Asia Society about restrictions on big tech in the wake of allegations of espionage against Nvidia. Nvidia is in a crisis. Jensen Huang, its CEO and co-founder, resigned after allegations of having an improper relationship, including with a woman who was suspected of spying for China. Nvidia, of course, is one of the most valuable companies in the world and one of several tech giants who drive a disproportionate share of U.S. stock market gains and could have ceded some leverage to Chinese competitors in the contest for AI superiority. Lizzi C. Lee is a fellow on the Chinese economy at the Asia Society. She joins us. Thanks so much for being with us.