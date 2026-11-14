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Prime Video’s Biggest Fantasy Series Officially Claims No. 1
By Rohan Naahar,13 days ago
With the void left by HBO's Game of Thrones still quite noticeable, Prime Video is putting all its might behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That said, the show's first two seasons drew a mixed response from audiences, while viewership remained a struggle even when compared to The Wheel of Time. The latest season of The Rings of Power debuted this week to instant success and solid reviews, but whatever drop in viewership there has been, if any, will only become clear in a couple of weeks when Nielsen publishes its report.