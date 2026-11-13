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Football Honors Seniors in Season Finale in "The Battle for Wheeling"
10 days ago
Wheeling, W. Va. - Throughout the 2026 season, the Wheeling University Football team (5-5, 4-3) has had their share of ups and downs, and look to finish the season on a high note on their home field. The team wraps up 2026 at Bishop Schmitt Field on Saturday when they host West Liberty in the annual "The Battle for Wheeling" with kick-off at 12 PM. Wheeling is looking to finish at or above .500 for the fifth consecutive season, as they honor their class of 2027 seniors in what will be their final game played at Bishop Schmitt Field.