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How ProWein 2027 Is Looking to the Future of Wine
By Jake Abrams,8 days ago
From March 7 to 9, thousands of wine industry pros will descend upon Messe Düsseldorf’s fairgrounds, eager to discover wine’s new frontiers at the 2027 ProWein International Trade Fair. For 30 years, ProWein has served as a seminal congregation of buyers and suppliers from all over the world, and this year’s edition is expected to welcome trade professionals from over 140 countries for spirited seminars, curated tastings, and eclectic activations.