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Five-hour U.S. ground stop cancels 469 flights at LAX and ripples into weekend travel
By Dolores Quintana,13 days ago
Arriving aircraft stacked up on tarmacs while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy demands $50 million for a system overhaul. Around 12:45 p.m. PST today, the FAA announced a full ground stop of all airplanes at all airports in the United States. The announcement, released on social media, said, “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage; out of an abundance of caution, all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for, and international flights will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”