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University of Louisiana System President Rick Gallot resigns effective December 1
By cpoole003,11 days ago
University of Louisiana System President Dr. Rick Gallot has submitted his resignation, effective December 1, 2026, according to an announcement made during a special called meeting of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors on Friday, November 13. During the meeting, the board announced that Gallot had submitted his...