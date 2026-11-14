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Austin's Icon 3D-Prints Its Biggest Building Yet for ASCO in San Antonio
By Drew Archer,13 days ago
A robot is laying down bead after bead of concrete on a stretch of Loop 410 in San Antonio, slowly raising the curved walls of what will become ASCO Equipment's new training and exhibition center. The project marks the largest commercial building yet for Austin-based Icon, the company behind the printer doing the work, and it's also Icon's first venture into San Antonio.