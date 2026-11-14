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The McElroys take sibling rivalry to a new level on Shelf Quest
13 days ago
Return of the best boys! Griffin and Justin McElroy take to the shelves at videogamesnewyork to pull out some of the deepest video game cuts we've seen so far! From NES classics like Shadowgate to modern favorites like Persona 4 Golden and everything between, the podcasting brothers have a nose for the hits. Watch to find out the truth about David Cage's Heavy Rain, why the Kinect might be the best console ever, and what happened to Griffin's gold Ocarina of Time cartridge... it's Shelf Quest!