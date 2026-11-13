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INVESTIGATION: Racism & Segregation at Stanford
By Elisha Luke Bareh,9 days ago
The Review’s investigation into institutionalized racial segregation at Stanford has documented a network of race-based institutions, accounts of prejudice within them, and patterns of student self-segregation. Our findings suggest that Stanford’s diversity efforts have deepened racial divisions rather than bridged them, raising serious questions about the university’s compliance with civil rights law.