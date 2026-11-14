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Mayo choses new president and CEO
13 days ago
(Rochester, MN) -- Mayo Clinic has named Dr. Matthew R. Callstrom its next president and chief executive officer. He will take over January 1, 2027, succeeding Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, who has led the organization since 2019. A Minnesota native, Callstrom has spent more than two decades at Mayo Clinic, serving in key leadership roles involving medical strategy, radiology and artificial intelligence. His appointment comes as Mayo Clinic looks to expand the use of AI and advance patient care while navigating changes across its healthcare operations.