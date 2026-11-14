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CDCR High Security Areas Placed on Modified Movement After Surge in Violence; Including Kern Valley State Prison
13 days ago
November 14, 2026 – SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is placing. Level IV general population sections within its facilities on modified program in response to a surge in violence against incarcerated persons, became effective on Friday, November 13, 2026. The following institutions...