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BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAA NATIONWIDE GROUND STOP — NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS RADARS OPERATING NORMALLY
11 days ago
BREAKING NEWS: NATIONWIDE FAA GROUND STOP OUTAGE DISRUPT CRITICAL U.S. SYSTEMS. A major aviation communications failure has disrupted flights nationwide, while the National Weather Service is correcting inaccurate reports of a widespread weather radar outage. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon following a...