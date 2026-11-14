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Gilbert Kabamba And Jajaira Gonzalez To Represent Team USA At 2026 Papp Cup
By Boxing Bob Newman,13 days ago
Following Team USA’s eight-medal performance at the 2026 PanAmerican Championships in Puebla, Mexico, two American gold medalists have been invited to represent the Pan American Continental Team at the inaugural 2026 Papp Cup. This Confederation Boxing Duel will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Budapest, Hungary. The inaugural...