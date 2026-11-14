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Men's Basketball Falls to Saint Martin's in Opener of PacWest-GNAC Crossover
12 days ago
LACEY, Washington – Hawai'i Hilo Men's Basketball fell to No. 21 Saint Martin's, 90-71, on Friday night to open the annual PacWest-GNAC Crossover at the Marcus Pavilion. The reigning Great Northwest Athletic Conference Champions managed to set the tone with a 15-2 run early in the first half on the way to a Saint Martin's lead of 55-41 at halftime. SMU later used a 10-1 run to help put the game away for good, going up 78-51 with 6:35 remaining.