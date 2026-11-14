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Disney Discovery: Winter Welcome Wreath
By Michaele,13 days ago
Please note, some posts on Disney Fashionista may collect a share of sales, if you decide to shop through our links. We had our first official snowfall this week. I’m not a huge fan of snow, but there is something very magical about that first snowfall. Welcome winter and everything that it has to offer with this Winter Welcome Wreath, found here. It will make you and your guests feel more jolly, even on the snowiest of winter days.