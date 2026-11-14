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Duloxetine, a Selective Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitor, Increased Plasma Levels of 3-Methoxy-4-hydroxyphenylglycol but Not Homovanillic Acid in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
By Kiyokazu Atake,13 days ago
We investigated the effects of duloxetine on the plasma levels of catecholamine metabolites and serum brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in 64 patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Methods. Major depressive episode was diagnosed using the Structured Clinical Interview for the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders-fourth edition (DSM-IV) according...