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Providence Superintendent Who Couldn't Read as a Kid Is Now Stepping Down
By Owen Klein,11 days ago
Javier Montañez couldn't read aloud as a kid. He was homeless by the time he started high school, sometimes sleeping under a tree, in unlocked cars, or at a nearby Providence park, and he didn't learn to read until his junior year. Now, after five years leading Rhode Island's largest school district, the man once called “stupid” and “dumb” by people who didn't know he had undiagnosed dyslexia is stepping down as superintendent of Providence Public Schools.
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