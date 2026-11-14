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California Prop 42: Prohibiting new state property taxes passes, according to AP
12 days ago
The Associated Press has called the result on Proposition 42, with California voters approving the measure that would prohibit new state taxes on personal property, including business interests, intellectual property and financial assets such as retirement and investment accounts. It also prohibits new state taxes that apply retroactively based on...
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