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ADEC seeks 'wishlist elves' to help brighten Christmas for individuals with disabilities
By Francesca Onofrio,13 days ago
BRISTOL, IN - (WSBT) — The holiday season is here, and ADEC is spreading Christmas cheer by inviting the community to become “Wishlist Elves”!. ADEC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities through day services, transportation, employment opportunities, and more. This holiday season, ADEC...