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NHL Predictions: Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins – November 14
By Dan Mount, Editor,13 days ago
It’s the final meeting of the season between the Minnesota Wild take on the Boston Bruins in this round of NHL predictions. Minnesota is going for the season sweep over Boston on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Wild are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points in the league. Boston currently sits in third place in the Atlantic Division, which is already shaping up to be one of the toughest in the league.