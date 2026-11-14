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Nick Suzuki and another Canadiens regular still battling injury, per Maxime Truman
By Jonathan Ouimet,13 days ago
Chris Kreider didn't finish the Canadiens' win in Boston on Thursday night, and Montreal still hasn't said what happened to him. The Canadiens beat the Bruins 5-2, with Jacob Fowler making 30 saves and Jake Evans scoring the game-winner. The result was the easy part. Who is actually healthy in Montreal is a much murkier question.