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Flight delays, cancellations continue at CVG after nationwide ground stop
By FOX19 Digital Staff,13 days ago
HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -Flight delays and cancellations continued Saturday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after a communications problem prompted a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon. According to the flight-tracking service FlightAware, about 15 delays at CVG and 30 cancellations were reported within, into, or out of the United States at...
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