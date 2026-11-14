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VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for Nov. 16 – 20, 2026
By Royal Examiner,13 days ago
The following list shows highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County in the coming weeks. Scheduled work may change due to inclement weather and material supply issues. Motorists should watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, watch for periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
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