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Nikolaj Ehlers’ Unique Dynamic Aids Hurricanes Secondary Scoring
By Conor P.,13 days ago
There has been a lot to love about the Carolina Hurricanes’ offensive explosion to start this season. Sebastian Aho has been a genuine superstar, and the emergence of Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake as secondary scorers has stolen the Hurricanes’ narrative. However, one name has flown under the radar as he quietly continues to tick along, driving production in an important role: Nikolaj Ehlers. Carolina’s “Fly” has continued to build upon an offensive outburst in the Stanley Cup Final.