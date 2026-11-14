undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
India vs. Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final: Injury Scare and Controversial Appeal
By Staff Reporter,13 days ago
India is chasing a target of 338 runs against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final, with Aaryavir Sehwag and captain Lakshya Raichandani at the crease. The highly anticipated U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final between India and Pakistan is currently underway, with India embarking on a challenging chase of 338 runs set by their rivals. The match has drawn significant attention, showcasing the fierce rivalry between the two cricketing nations.