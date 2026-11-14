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LinkedIn Pinpoint Puzzle #928: Tips and Answers for November 14
By Staff Reporter,13 days ago
LinkedIn Pinpoint returns on November 14, 2026, with Puzzle #928, challenging players to connect five clues related to a common court-themed category. LinkedIn Pinpoint is back on Tuesday, November 14, 2026, featuring Puzzle #928. This engaging word association game asks players to identify the connection between five seemingly unrelated words. Today’s puzzle includes the words: Story, Cut, List, Circuit, and Sweet. While these terms may appear disconnected at first glance, they share a commonality that becomes apparent when considering the world of “short.” The answer to LinkedIn Pinpoint #928 is “Words that can follow ‘short.'”