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SignalTrace Links Device Signals to Vehicles for Enhanced Connectivity
By Staff Reporter,13 days ago
SignalTrace, a new technology by Leonardo, links wireless device signals to license plate data, raising significant privacy concerns regarding the tracking of individuals’ movements and associations. SignalTrace, developed by security company Leonardo, is designed to detect wireless signals from consumer devices and associate them with license plate data, effectively...