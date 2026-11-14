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Massie’s Impeachment Push for Hegseth Divides Constituents in Kentucky
By Staff Reporter,13 days ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Rep. Thomas Massie’s initiative to impeach War Secretary Pete Hegseth in connection with the Iran war has elicited sharply contrasting opinions from residents in northern Kentucky. Interviews conducted by Fox News Digital reveal a community grappling with the implications of Massie’s actions and the motivations behind them.
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