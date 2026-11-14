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Preview & Game Day Thread: Stonehill vs. Texas Tech
13 days ago
SHOOTING GUARD Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (6-1/185) 15.0 / 2.3. POWER FORWARD Darrion Williams (6-6/225) 3.7 / 5.0. NINTH MAN Jamichael Stillwell (6-8/245) 11.0 / 13.0. 1. Stats. You are getting a very quick preview from me. Stonehill is one of the worst programs in Division I (statistically speaking) so not a ton to love here. The only thing they do well is limit teams free throw rate, 14th in the nation and they are top 3rd in getting to the line, 113th. Everything else is in the 250th or above rank.