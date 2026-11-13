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Gymnasts, dancers take leap to the next level
7 days ago
From personal essays to activities lists, college applications are one big personal marketing campaign. For Mason High School (MHS) students hoping to continue their sport at the Division One level in college, the process of putting yourself out there for coaches and recruiters to see starts long before applications open. For athletes in sports like dance and gymnastics, recruitment is about much more than scores and skills.