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Severe Allergic Reaction Linked to Unexpected Source in Energy Drink
By Staff Reporter,13 days ago
A recent case highlights the potential for severe allergic reactions to energy drinks due to hidden fish-derived ingredients like cod collagen. A teenager’s severe allergic reaction to an energy drink has raised concerns about the presence of fish-derived ingredients in unexpected products. This case was presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, held from November 12 to 16 in Phoenix, Arizona.