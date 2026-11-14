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Nikki Haley’s Son Critiques GOP Midterm Losses, Supports Mother’s Decision
By Staff Reporter,13 days ago
Nalin Haley, son of Nikki Haley, criticizes the Republican Party’s midterm performance and defends his mother’s decision to forgo a 2028 presidential run. Nalin Haley, the son of former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, has publicly criticized the Republican Party for its disappointing performance in the recent midterm elections. His comments come in response to criticism directed at his mother for her decision not to run in the 2028 presidential election.
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