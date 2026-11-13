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Corporate Whistleblowers Don’t Report And Walk Away: Almost Half Return For An Answer, Benchmark Of 41,170 Reports Finds
By Allwork.Space - Press,10 days ago
NEW YORK, November 12, 2026: SpeakUp, a global AI-powered ethics and compliance platform, today released “The state of speak-up culture,” a global benchmark of how people report workplace concerns and how organizations respond. The report found that almost half of reporters (45.8%) log back in to read the organization’s reply.