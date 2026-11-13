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Tech-smart, Green And Inclusive – British Council For Offices’ NextGen Award Winners Reveal Fresh Thinking Shaping The Future Of Offices
By Allwork.Space - Press,10 days ago
NOVEMBER 13, 2026, U.K. — Commercial success underpinned by an unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusion was the recurring theme as the British Council for Offices revealed the winners of its NextGen Awards in a triumphant celebration of the industry’s rising stars at Stereo Covent Garden in London last night.