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DeSoto County Playoff Scores: Lake Cormorant Rolls On
By Jon Myers,13 days ago
Lake Cormorant was the only DeSoto County team to survive the first round of the MHSAA football playoffs on Friday night. The unbeaten Gators beat Ridgeland 42-10 at home, while Center Hill, DeSoto Central, Hernando and Horn Lake were all knocked out, according to final scores posted by SI High School stats. Those DeSoto County playoff scores leave the Gators carrying the county’s hopes into the second round of Class 6A.