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More Than 2 In 5 Say Workplace Holiday Gifting Expectations Cause Financial Stress
By Allwork.Space - Press,11 days ago
GUAYNABO, PR, November 9, 2026 — Holiday gifting at work can leave employees feeling pressure to spend, with little expectation of receiving anything from their employer. A new study from Zety®, a leading resume builder, found that 43% of workers say workplace holiday gift expectations cause them financial stress, while 53% don’t expect a holiday gift from their employer this year.