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Watch Your Back At Work: 69% Of Workers Say They’ve Been Backstabbed On The Job
By Allwork.Space - Press,10 days ago
GUAYNABO, PR, November 12 2026 – ResumeBuilder.com™, an easy-to-use online resume builder, has released the findings of its new Workplace Backstabbing Report. Among more than 1,000 U.S. adults surveyed, 69% say someone at work has undermined them in the past year, whether by pinning blame on them, spotlighting their mistakes, or cutting them out of important conversations.