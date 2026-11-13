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AI Firms Become Some Of London’s Most Active Office Tenants And Highest-Paying Renters
By Allwork.Space News Team,9 days ago
AI companies are helping push London office rents higher, creating new pricing pressures for tenants and landlords. As businesses face rising operating costs, some are placing greater emphasis on affordability and practical features than premium amenities. At Bisnow’s London Office Leasing Trends and Occupier Demands event, Workspace CEO Charlie Green...