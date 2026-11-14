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Warriors' Charles Bassey: Stands out in loss
By RotoWire Staff,13 days ago
Bassey amassed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Friday's 123-85 loss to San Antonio. Bassey was one of only two Warriors in double figures. The big man has struggled to earn consistent minutes behind Golden State's veteran frontcourt, but his energy around the rim stood out on a night when little else went right. Bassey could keep getting chances, as Kristaps Porzingis' abrupt departure has left a gap on the rotation.