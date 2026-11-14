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Warriors vs. Spurs player grades: LJ Cryer shines, Yaxel Lendeborg struggles
By Brady Klopfer,12 days ago
Well, that was not a fun game at all. The Golden State Warriors lost 123-85 against the San Antonio Spurs, in a game that was truly over before the Dubs even scored a point. They trailed 18-0 at the halfway mark of the first quarter, and with no Steph Curry to save them, there was never a chance on the road against a team that entered the night with a 10-game winning streak.