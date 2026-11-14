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Spurs' Dylan Harper: Tidy game in blowout
By RotoWire Staff,13 days ago
Harper had nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 123-85 victory over the Warriors. Harper played an efficient game, adding nine points and four assists without a turnover. Friday's blowout limited everyone's minutes, but his poise as a starter has been one of the quieter positives of San Antonio's hot start.